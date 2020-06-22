800 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.27. The company had a trading volume of 57,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,489. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

