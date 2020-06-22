7,478 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after acquiring an additional 822,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,657,000 after purchasing an additional 95,627 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,651,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $235,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 51.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,371,000 after acquiring an additional 997,215 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $88.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

