6,610 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 351,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after buying an additional 114,041 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 112.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $103.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

