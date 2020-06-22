6,401 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,440. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

