53,922 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 6,569.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE LNT opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.