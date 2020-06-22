509,199 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 509,199 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,873,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $434.44. 70,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,606. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $429.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

