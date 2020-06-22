4,734 Shares in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $127.95 on Monday. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.32. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.87.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

