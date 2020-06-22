429 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,769 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.48. 71,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.