3,909 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,130,000 after buying an additional 181,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,794,000 after buying an additional 4,196,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,538,000 after buying an additional 463,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,532,000 after buying an additional 89,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,004,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,650,000 after buying an additional 156,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.64. 261,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,835. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50.

