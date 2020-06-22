319 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,550.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $530.02. 251,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.56. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

