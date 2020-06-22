2,607 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.09. 7,740,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,876,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.