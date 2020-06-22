247 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $999.83. 3,991,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,343,763. The company has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,120.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,027.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $848.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

