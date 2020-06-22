22,944 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

