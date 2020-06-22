$184.69 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post sales of $184.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.24 million and the highest is $190.14 million. RadNet reported sales of $289.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. Sidoti increased their target price on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,923.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RadNet by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RadNet by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 74,757 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $15.29 on Monday. RadNet has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

