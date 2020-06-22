17,443 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $70,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after buying an additional 778,005 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,139,000 after acquiring an additional 476,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 427,718 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

