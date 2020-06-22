1,453 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $11,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

ADI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $120.12. 62,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,109. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,570 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

