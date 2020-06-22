10,843 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.