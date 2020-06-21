Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $365,349.10 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $365,349.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,032,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,800 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $288,932.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $132,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $125,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -197.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $115.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zscaler by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zscaler by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 264,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

