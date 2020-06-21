Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tricida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of TCDA opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Tricida has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Tricida will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,546,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 32,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $968,385.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,073.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $719,890 over the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Tricida by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tricida by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

