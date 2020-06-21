Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.59.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 675,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 194,896 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

