YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $736.17

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $736.17 and traded as high as $790.00. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 shares last traded at $790.00, with a volume of 1,111 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,230 ($15.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($20.36)) on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.56 million and a P/E ratio of 20.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 736.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,008.79.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

