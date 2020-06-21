XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.19

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.19 and traded as low as $112.00. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 67,653 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.65 million and a P/E ratio of 16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

