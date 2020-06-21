WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.60

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.60 and traded as low as $48.14. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 283,200 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 429.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 69,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.