Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €35.00 by Oddo Bhf

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($230.34) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($258.43) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($269.66) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.06 ($171.98).

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €25.82 ($29.01) on Friday. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €72.00 ($80.90) and a fifty-two week high of €159.80 ($179.55). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

