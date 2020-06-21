William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $20,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,375.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $18,500.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, William Ho sold 7,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $135,150.00.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAPT. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.