Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.80. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 7,966 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Where Food Comes From from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

The company has a market cap of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

About Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.