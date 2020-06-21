Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,922,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754,624 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $80,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

