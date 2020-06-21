Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 49,820 Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,820 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.99% of Zai Lab worth $29,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. Zai Lab Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

