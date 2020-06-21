Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 259,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 208,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

