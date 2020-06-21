Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $444,000 in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Embraer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,253,000 after acquiring an additional 658,529 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Embraer by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,571,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,184,000 after acquiring an additional 569,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Embraer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,785,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 82,007 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Embraer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,784,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 318,450 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Embraer SA has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $20.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.55 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. Embraer’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Embraer SA will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

