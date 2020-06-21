Warburg Research Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €15.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($17.53) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SZU. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.16 ($17.03).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

ETR:SZU opened at €14.11 ($15.85) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.14. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €9.97 ($11.20) and a 12 month high of €17.16 ($19.28). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.