Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 27,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

