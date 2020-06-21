Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.49

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $4.07. Voya Prime Rate Trust shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 154,274 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

In other Voya Prime Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $942,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 757,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,374.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2,837.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 128,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 48.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 195,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 634,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

