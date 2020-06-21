Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.10. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 36,268 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.90.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

