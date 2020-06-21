Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,031,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

