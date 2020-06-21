Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Insider Sells $465,875.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $465,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,883.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VIR opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,094,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after acquiring an additional 111,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,152,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

