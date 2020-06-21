Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $3.80. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 288,693 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.