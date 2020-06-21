Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $84.50

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and traded as high as $91.00. Vianet Group shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 28,942 shares.

The company has a market cap of $23.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

In other news, insider Chris Williams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,280 ($1,629.12).

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

