Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Stock Holdings Cut by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,037 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

