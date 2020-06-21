VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.74

VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and traded as high as $25.35. VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 295,950 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40.

VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF Company Profile (NYSE:VER.PF)

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.8 billion including approximately 3,900 properties and 89.5 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

