Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

