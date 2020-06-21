ValuEngine Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $350.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 46,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $185,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at $185,735.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $191,961.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,402,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 846,668 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 541,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 395,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 235,780 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

