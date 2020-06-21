ValuEngine Downgrades NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) to Hold

NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. NEXCF has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

About NEXCF

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It is creating an AR ecosystem featuring e-commerce solutions for Websites, AR learning, and education, as well as AR live streaming for events. Its AR Web-enabled e-commerce platform has been integrated with Shopify, WordPress, and Magento.

