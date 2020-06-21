Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 120.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

