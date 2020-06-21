Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.61

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.61 and traded as low as $57.40. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 27,408,261 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5,380.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,110,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,969,000 after buying an additional 2,822,561 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,565.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 1,569,142 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $81,074,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $45,428,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

