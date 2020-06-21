Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.81.

USIO stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Usio has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

