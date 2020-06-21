Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $350.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UROV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 171.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 483,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 305,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,406,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after buying an additional 160,384 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

