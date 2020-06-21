Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

UNTY has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

In other news, Chairman David D. Dallas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Also, Director Robert H. Dallas II purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,295 shares of company stock valued at $741,063. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 50.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

