United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,425 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after acquiring an additional 435,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.13.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

