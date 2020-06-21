United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 38,650 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,650 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

